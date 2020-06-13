madrid
El Tribunal Supremo ha rechazado la petición de la asociación de Abogados Cristianos de suspender cautelarmente la prohibición de las procesiones que se fijó para la fase 1 de la desescalada, al considerar "indudable" la existencia de riesgos para la salud pública en situaciones de contacto social.
En un auto dictado el 10 de junio y hecho público este sábado por la asociación, que anuncia que recurrirá la decisión del alto tribunal, la Sala de lo contencioso-administrativo argumenta que si se suspendiera esa disposición quedarían sin regular actuaciones que originan concentraciones sociales "en las que los riesgos de contagio son sobradamente conocidos".
Abogados Cristianos pidió que se suspendiera un punto de la orden dictada por el Ministerio de Sanidad el 9 de mayo para flexibilizar determinadas restricciones del estado de alarma en la fase 1, que establecía que no se podía utilizar "el exterior de los edificios ni la vía pública para la celebración de actos de culto". Alegaba que era una medida arbitraria y que vulneraba la libertad religiosa y de culto.
El Supremo, sin entrar en el fondo del asunto o en la legitimidad de la asociación para plantear el recurso -cuestionada por la Abogacía del Estado- señala que la liberta de culto se ve afectada solo de forma tangencial, sin impedir el libre ejercicio de la libertad religiosa en todas sus facetas.
Ante "la grave afectación de los intereses públicos ocasionada por la pandemia de la covid-19", apuesta por proteger la salud pública y no suspender la prohibición.
En un comunicado, Abogados Cristianos Castellanos critica que "el Supremo consienta que se prohíban las procesiones centenarias del Corpus Christi mientras permite manifestaciones de todo tipo".
A su juicio, "lo único que busca el Gobierno con esta medida es continuar imponiendo su agenda laicista atacando directamente a los cristianos, a sus creencias y a sus costumbres"
