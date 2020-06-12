Jorge Javier Vázquez: "Esta pandemia ha conseguido que Pablo Iglesias me parezca un excelente vicepresidente"

El presentador Jorge Javier Vázquez habla cada vez más abiertamente de sus preferencias políticas tanto los programas que conduce en Telecinco como en las entrevistas que le hacen. Esta vez ha sido el invitado en el programa de humor de la Cadena SER Buenismo Bien y se ha sometido a las preguntas de Quique Peinado, Manuel Burque y Henar Álvarez.

Pero en un momento de la entrevista en la que salieron a relucir temas como la gestión del Gobierno de coalición de la pandemia de coronavirus, Vázquez -conocido votante del PSOE- llegó a asegurar: "Fíjate lo que ha conseguido esta pandemia: que Pablo Iglesias me parezca un excelente vicepresidente". Y añadió: "Y estoy feliz con el gobierno PSOE-Unidas Podemos. Y estoy feliz de que todo esto nos haya tocado con este gobierno".

"Estoy muy contento de que estén gobernando y ojalá esten muchos años... viendo lo que hay en la otra parte... no tengo la más absoluta duda. No se me pasa por la cabeza un país gobernado por Casado", concluyó Jorge Javier.



Esta misma semana, Jorge Javier dejaba clara su postura política en el estreno de su último reality, La casa fuerte y criticaba a una concursante que había asistido a las manifestaciones contra el Gobierno organizadas por Vox.

La venezolana Oriana Marzoli se ha declarado en varias ocasiones simpatizante de Vox, subiendo varios vídeos en las redes sociales apoyando las protestas del partido de Santiago Abascal, y Jorge Javier aprovechó un momento en el que estaba hablando con ella para recriminárselo.

