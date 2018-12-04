Público
El programa 'Héroes Anónimos', premiado por la Fundación Telefónica por su implicación con el voluntariado social

El Premio Fundación Telefónica al Voluntariado en la categoría de Comunicación quiere reconocer su labor. El premio será donado a Fundación Kirira, que trabaja para erradicar la mutilación genital femenina en África a través de la educación y la sensibilización.

El programa ‘Héroes Anónimos’, premiado por la Fundación Telefónica por su implicación con el voluntariado social. / CASTILLA-LA MANCHA MEDIA

Héroes Anónimos, el programa de Castilla-La Mancha Media ha sido galardonado este martes con el Premio Fundación Telefónica al Voluntariado en la categoría de Comunicación. Se ha querido premiar la labor del programa por su contribución al voluntariado social.

En concreto, el espacio ha ganado este premio por el capítulo dedicado a la Fundación Kirira, cuya sede está en Tomelloso (Ciudad Real), que trabaja para erradicar la mutilación genital femenina en África a través de la educación y la sensibilización. El premio, de 5.000 euros, será donado a esta fundación que pretende frenar una práctica que afecta al menos a 200 millones de niñas y mujeres en 30 países.

Héroes Anónimos, dirigido por el periodista Julián Cano, fue seleccionado entre un total de 339 candidatos. En el jurado se encontraban Teresa Perales; nadadora paralímpica y embajadora de Fundación Telefónica; Luciano Poyato, presidente de la Plataforma de Voluntariado de España y presidente de la Plataforma del Tercer Sector o la presentadora Anne Igartiburu.

