La protección animal se convierte en asignatura en un colegio de Granada

La Federación Granadina de Protección Animal (FEGRAPA) y la Asociación Granadina de Animales y Plantas han impulsado de forma conjunta una materia escolar que enseñe a los niños a proteger a los animales.
Tal y como informa el diario Ideal, el CEIP Virgen de los Dolores, situado en Purchil, provincia de Granada, prevé impartir una asignatura que inicie a los escolares en el necesario respeto y cuidado de los animales.
En concreto, se enseñará a los niños cuáles son las funciones de una protectora, de qué modo pueden aportar su granito de arena y cómo solicitar ayuda cuando presencien algún tipo de maltrato.
Los impulsores de esta materia animan a que los padres y las madres se integren también en esta iniciativa que, en un principio, sólo iba destinada a sus hijos.
