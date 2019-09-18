Público
La protección animal se convierte en asignatura en un colegio de Granada

El CEIP Virgen de los Dolores, en la localidad de Purchil, enseñará a los niños cuáles son las funciones de una protectora, de qué modo pueden aportar su granito de arena y cómo solicitar ayuda cuando presencien algún tipo de maltrato.

Una niña juega con su perro.- EFE

La Federación Granadina de Protección Animal (FEGRAPA) y la Asociación Granadina de Animales y Plantas han impulsado de forma conjunta una materia escolar que enseñe a los niños a proteger a los animales. 

Tal y como informa el diario Ideal, el CEIP Virgen de los Dolores, situado en Purchil, provincia de Granada, prevé impartir una asignatura que inicie a los escolares en el necesario respeto y cuidado de los animales. 

En concreto, se enseñará a los niños cuáles son las funciones de una protectora, de qué modo pueden aportar su granito de arena y cómo solicitar ayuda cuando presencien algún tipo de maltrato.

Los impulsores de esta materia animan a que los padres y las madres se integren también en esta iniciativa que, en un principio, sólo iba destinada a sus hijos. 

