Público
Público

El protocolo antipolución seguirá activo este viernes en Madrid

Así lo ha anunciado el consistorio este jueves, jornada en la que la que el plan anticontaminación ya ha estado activo debido al pico de dióxido de nitrógeno. Limita la velocidad máxima a 70 kilómetros por hora en la M-30 y los accesos a la zona interior de la M-40 en la capital.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La 'boina' de contaminación sobre la ciudad de Madrid. SERGIO CAMBELO

La 'boina' de contaminación sobre la ciudad de Madrid. SERGIO CAMBELO

Este viernes seguirá activo el protocolo ante picos de contaminación, decretando el escenario 1, que limita la velocidad máxima a 70 kilómetros por hora en la M-30 y los accesos a la zona interior de la M-40 en la capital.

El escenario 1 se ha aplicado ya este jueves después de que el miércoles se superase en dos estaciones de la misma zona, durante dos horas consecutivas y de forma simultánea el límite horario de 180 microgramos por metro cúbico de NO2 -Arturo Soria y Barajas Pueblo a las 20.00 y Barajas Pueblo y Sanchinarro a las 21.00- y ante una previsión meteorológica de ventilación "desfavorable".

El Consistorio madrileño ha informado a través de Twitter de que continuarán las restricciones al tráfico debido al pico de dióxido de nitrógeno (NO2) que se vive en la capital y a las predicciones meteorológicas desfavorables, al mantenerse el anticiclón.

El Ayuntamiento activó este jueves el protocolo anticontaminación por primera vez desde que José Luis Martínez-Almeida tomó posesión de su cargo. El Consistorio madrileño incidió en su recomendación del uso de transporte público a los ciudadanos que vayan a desplazarse por la capital.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad