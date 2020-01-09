El protocolo antipolución seguirá activo este viernes en Madrid

Este viernes seguirá activo el protocolo ante picos de contaminación, decretando el escenario 1, que limita la velocidad máxima a 70 kilómetros por hora en la M-30 y los accesos a la zona interior de la M-40 en la capital.
El escenario 1 se ha aplicado ya este jueves después de que el miércoles se superase en dos estaciones de la misma zona, durante dos horas consecutivas y de forma simultánea el límite horario de 180 microgramos por metro cúbico de NO2 -Arturo Soria y Barajas Pueblo a las 20.00 y Barajas Pueblo y Sanchinarro a las 21.00- y ante una previsión meteorológica de ventilación "desfavorable".
El Consistorio madrileño ha informado a través de Twitter de que continuarán las restricciones al tráfico debido al pico de dióxido de nitrógeno (NO2) que se vive en la capital y a las predicciones meteorológicas desfavorables, al mantenerse el anticiclón.
Este viernes se mantiene el #ProtocoloContaminación por altos niveles de NO2 y previsión meteorológica desfavorable.— Ayuntamiento Madrid (@MADRID) January 9, 2020
Escenario 1: velocidad máxima 70 km/h en M30 y accesos. Se recomienda el uso del transporte público 🚍🚇🚆🚲 pic.twitter.com/LaWeeKmwuO
El Ayuntamiento activó este jueves el protocolo anticontaminación por primera vez desde que José Luis Martínez-Almeida tomó posesión de su cargo. El Consistorio madrileño incidió en su recomendación del uso de transporte público a los ciudadanos que vayan a desplazarse por la capital.
