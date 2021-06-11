Estás leyendo: Las pruebas confirman que el cuerpo rescatado en el mar es de Olivia, la mayor de las niñas desaparecidas en Tenerife

Las pruebas confirman que el cuerpo rescatado en el mar es de Olivia, la mayor de las niñas desaparecidas en Tenerife

La prueba de la huella dactilar corrobora que el cadáver rescatado a mil metros de profundidad frente a las costas de Tenerife este jueves es el de la niña de seis años.

El buque del Instituto Español de Oceanografía (IEO) Ángeles Alvariño. Miguel Barreto / EFE

La prueba de la huella dactilar confirma que el cadáver rescatado a mil metros de profundidad frente a las costas de Tenerife este jueves es el de la niña de seis años Olivia, secuestrada por su padre junto a su hermana Anna, de uno, ha informado el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Canarias.

El cuerpo sin vida de Olivia fue localizado por el robot submarino de rastreo del buque oceanográfico 'Ángeles Alvariño' este jueves a mediodía  a unas tres millas de la costa tinerfeña.

Los restos de la niña se encontraban en el interior de una bolsa de deportes amarrada a un ancla. Junto a ellas, se halló igualmente otra bolsa de deportes también lastrada por el ancla, vacía.

El cuerpo fue trasladado a tierra sobre las 18.00 horas y llevado al Anatómico Forense para el levantamiento. 

El buque mantiene la operación de búsqueda en la zona, pero por ahora no se ha encontrado rastro ni de la otra niña ni de su padre.

Las niñas habían desaparecido el 27 de abril, cuando su padre no las devolvió a su madre como tenía pactado. Desde el pasado 30 de mayo el buque rastrea el litoral de Tenerife en busca de algún rastro.

