Continúa la búsqueda de Anna tras el hallazgo del cuerpo sin vida de Olivia

madrid
El buque oceanográfico Ángeles Alvariño continúa la búsqueda en la zona donde el jueves fue hallado el cadáver Olivia, de seis años, sin que por ahora se haya encontrado rastro de su hermana pequeña, Anna, de un año, después de que su padre las secuestrara.
El barco del Instituto Español de Oceanografía (IEO) está equipado con un radar de barrido lateral y un robot marino que han sido vitales para hallar, primero, una botella de buceo y una funda nórdica propiedad de Tomás y, finalmente, el cuerpo de Olivia.
En estos momentos el buque se encuentra a unas tres millas náuticas del puerto de Santa Cruz de Tenerife, en la misma zona donde se produjo la última conexión con el teléfono móvil de Tomás y donde ha permanecido prácticamente desde su llegada a la isla.
El hombre no entregó a las niñas en la fecha y hora acordada el pasado 27 de abril. Desde el pasado 30 de mayo el buque rastrea el litoral de Tenerife en busca de algún rastro.
La delegada del Gobierno contra la violencia de género, María Victoria Rosell, pide a ayuntamientos y las comunidades autónomas estar "atentos" este verano ante un previsible "repunte" de violencia machista. "No es un loco o un asesino en serie, es la cara del machismo de ese hombre que no tolera la libertad de la mujer o su igualdad y contra eso debemos luchar las instituciones y toda la sociedad todos los días no solo cuando sucede lo peor", ha manifestado este viernes durante una entrevista.
