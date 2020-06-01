Estás leyendo: El curandero Josep Pàmies hace un encuentro con 100 personas y llama a "desobedecer" a las autoridades sanitarias

Este hombre se encuentra en varios procesos judiciales por promover el uso del clorito de sodio, un componente químico que causa graves problemas de salud, como solución a diversas enfermedades.

Captura de un vídeo en el que se ve a los asistentes que acudieron a la reunión promovida por Pàmies./ ACN
El curandero de Balaguer (Lleida) Josep Pàmies organizó el sábado un encuentro al que asistieron un centenar de personas con el objetivo de "desobedecer" a las autoridades sanitarias y "defender" su idea de que con el clorito de sodio se puede curar el coronavirus.

Pàmies promueve desde hace años un producto denominado MMS (siglas en inglés de Miracle Mineral Solution). En realidad se trata de una sustancia denominada clorito de sodio, un componente químico usado para blanquear papel y productos textiles cuya ingestión puede provocar síntomas clínicos graves.

De hecho, esta curandero ha sido ya multado por la Generalitat de Catalunya en reiteradas ocasiones y por cuantías que superan los 600.000 euros, al haber defendido el uso del MMS en el tratamiento de múltiples enfermedades, como el autismo, el ébola, la malaria, la leucemia o incluso el cáncer. La Fiscalía General también anda detrás de él por la venta de este producto como cura para para la covid-19

Pàmies, que gestiona la cooperativa Dolça Revolució, asegura que este falso medicamento, que promociona a través de las redes sociales, cura el coronavirus, pero también el autismo.

El curandero ha anunciado que desde la asociación Dolça Revolució se han ofrecido como "conejillos de indias" para infectarse de forma voluntaria y tratarse sólo con terapias naturales para así demostrar su teoría.

"El coronavirus no se combatirá ni con mascarillas, ni fumigaciones con aviones, si nos hicieran caso el confinamiento se acabaría mañana, se evitarían muchos muertos y se terminaría con la ruina del país", augura Pàmies.

