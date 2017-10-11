Público
'Público' organiza el encuentro 'Ciudades para (con)vivir'

El evento podrá seguirse en directo desde esta web el próximo jueves 26 de septiembre a las 19.00 horas.

'Público' organiza el encuentro 'Ciudades para (con)vivir'. El evento se celebrará en Madrid, el próximo jueves 26 de septiembre, a las 19.00 horas, y contará con la participación de Ana Pardo de Vera, directora de Público. María Sisternas, arquitecta y consultora. Lucía Mbomio, periodista. Javier Gil, experto en políticas de vivienda.

Podrá seguirse en directo a través de este streaming:

Streaming en directo

Etiquetas

