Quinta jornada de intensa búsqueda del padre y sus hijas desaparecidos en Tenerife

Santa Cruz de Tenerife
El dispositivo de búsqueda del padre y sus dos hijas, de 1 y 6 años, desaparecidos el martes en Tenerife se han reanudado este domingo, y en lo que al rastreo de la costa se refiere, se centrarán en la zona sureste de la isla, han informado a Efe fuentes de la Guardia Civil.
Intervienen en estas labores una patrullera de la Guardia Civil, así como agentes del grupo de actividades subacuáticas (GEAS), y una embarcación de Salvamento Marítimo, con el apoyo desde el aire de un helicóptero del 112.
Mientras, en tierra, prosiguen los trabajos de la unidad de policía judicial de la Guardia Civil con el apoyo, desde este sábado, de la unidad central operativa, especializada en los casos más difíciles, con registros en propiedades del padre e interrogatorios a familiares y allegados para reconstruir lo sucedido en las horas previas a la desaparición.
El paso de los días no ha mermado la intensidad de la búsqueda de Tomás Antonio G.C., de 37 años, y sus dos hijas, Olivia y Anna, antes al contrario. Los investigadores mantienen varias líneas abiertas y no se descarta ninguna hipótesis.
Es por ello que el juzgado de primera instancia e instrucción número 3 de Güímar ha dictado una orden de búsqueda internacional del padre y las niñas.
Este juzgado, cuando inició las primeras diligencias, declaradas secretas, lo hizo por la presunta comisión de un delito de secuestro.
