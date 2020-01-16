La RAE rechaza adaptar la Constitución a un lenguaje inclusivo

La Real Academia Española (RAE) ha rechazado adaptar la Constitución Española a un lenguaje inclusivo. Así lo han acordado en el pleno celebrado este jueves, en donde se ha aprobado el Informe sobre el buen uso del lenguaje inclusivo en nuestra Carta Magna.
Según ha comunicado la RAE en su página web, este texto "se ha enviado inmediatamente al Gobierno, puesto que es el peticionario del mismo". La exministra de Igualdad y actual vicepresidenta primera, Carmen Calvo, encargó en 2018 dicho estudio para adecuar la Carta Magna a un lenguaje "correcto y verdadero con la realidad de una democracia que transita entre hombres y mujeres".
Es la tercera vez que la institución debate sobre la cuestión en un pleno, que llegó el 19 del pasado mes de diciembre sin llegar a una conclusión. El pasado jueves, el director de la RAE, Santiago Muñoz Machado, ya anunció que se iba a hablar "estrictamente de la Constitución, no del lenguaje inclusivo en general, y tampoco hay que hacer recomendaciones políticas. Tenemos que hablar de si está bien o mal escrita o de si se puede feminizar un poco o no".
Además, el pasado mes de diciembre esta institución ya esta adelantó que no se plantea incluir hasta 2026 el concepto "violencia de género" en el diccionario, que ya admite en la versión digital conceptos como "antitaurino", "zasca", "muesli," "casoplón" o "sieso".
