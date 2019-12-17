Público
Diccionario La RAE no incluirá hasta 2026 el concepto 'violencia de género' en un diccionario que ya incluye 'zasca' o 'muesli'

La Real Academia Española tardará siete años en incluir el concepto tras las críticas del Gobierno.

Santiago Muñoz Machado, director de la RAE. / EFE

La Real Academia Española (RAE) no se plantea incluir hasta 2026 el concepto "violencia de género" en el diccionario. En esa fecha se espera que se publique la 24ª edición del Diccionario de la Lengua Española (DLE).

La institución, dirigida por Santiago Muñoz Machado, no contempla añadir el concepto en las actualizaciones anuales que realizan en el diccionario digital que ya incluye "antitaurino", "zasca", "muesli," "casoplón" o "sieso".

La RAE no abre de momento las puertas al concepto "violencia de género" pese a que el pasado mes de julio la secretaria de Estado de Igualdad en funciones, Soledad Murillo, criticaba a la RAE por no añadirlo. Por lo tanto, la RAE tardará siete años en incluir el concepto después del tirón de orejas del Gobierno.

"Cuando nosotros trabajamos el concepto "violencia de género", la RAE nos dijo que no era un concepto que estuviera en su diccionario, en cambio no han tenido ningún problema para poner 'Twitter o friki'", manifestó Murillo ante los medios de comunicación. 

Diccionario de la Lengua Española (DLE) con la entrada del término 'violencia' - EUROPA PRESS

El término "violencia de género" ya está incluido en el Diccionario del Español Jurídico y en el Diccionario Panhispánico del Español Jurídico, ambos de la RAE, y el primero libremente consultable en Internet, donde se recoge una detallada explicación sobre la definición y significado del "delito de violencia de género", según asegura la RAE.

