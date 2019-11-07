Público
La RAE abre las puertas del diccionario a palabras como 'zasca', 'casoplón' o 'sieso'

En el XVI Congreso de la Asociación de Academias de la Lengua Española celebrado en Sevilla, el director de la institución, Santiago Muñoz, ha revelado la lista de nuevos términos que, a partir de ahora, son reconocidos por la publicación.

Diccionario de la Lengua Española. / RAE

El lenguaje es una herramienta en constante evolución. Nuevas palabras emergen del habla popular e incluso acaban irrumpiendo en el ámbito académico mientras otras desaparecen por su falta de uso. La Real Academia Española, como institución dedicada a su normativización, reconoce paulatinamente estos cambios. En esta ocasión, con motivo del XVI Congreso de la Asociación de Academias de la Lengua Española celebrado en Sevilla desde este lunes, nuevos términos han pasado a formar parte del diccionario oficial del organismo. 

Así lo ha anunciado el presidente de la RAE, Santiago Muñoz Machado, en la penúltima jornada del congreso, desvelando que algunas de las recién llegadas al plano normativo de la lengua española son palabras como 'zasca', 'sieso' o 'casoplón', entre muchas otras. 

En total, en esta 23ª edición del Diccionario de la Lengua Española (DLE) se han incluido 1.100 modificaciones, entre las que destacan la adición de 229 artículos, 88 acepciones y 536 enmiendas, tal y como informa El País

El número de cambios ha descendido notoriamente con respecto a pasadas ediciones comparados con los 3.345 de 2017, y los 2.451 de 2018, según revela El Mundo. Ello se debe a que el lenguaje paritario producido durante los años anteriores elevó el número de modificaciones y ahora ya está casi implementado, tal y como ha explicado la directora del diccionario, Paz Battaner, también responsable de la 24ª edición del DLE –cuya versión en papel no se espera hasta 2026–. 

