La secretaria de Estado de Igualdad en funciones, Soledad Murillo, ha criticado este viernes que la Real Academia Española (RAE) no quisiera incluir en el diccionario el término "violencia de género", pero que "no tuviera ningún problema" en incorporar otros como "Twitter" o "friki".
"Cuando nosotros trabajamos el concepto "violencia de género", la RAE nos dijo que no era un concepto que estuviera en su diccionario, en cambio no han tenido ningún problema para poner "Twitter" o "friki"", ha manifestado Murillo en declaraciones a los medios de comunicación antes de impartir una charla en los Cursos de Verano de El Escorial.
Preguntada por el informe solicitado a la RAE sobre el lenguaje inclusivo en la Constitución, Murillo ha destacado que lo que su equipo intenta "permanentemente" es que "la inclusividad esté en todos los proyectos de ley".
En este sentido, ha ejemplificado con el cambio de los términos "permiso de paternidad y maternidad" por "permisos por cuidado para el menor'" "Esos me parecen verdaderamente los cambios. Los cambios de lenguaje están en las leyes", ha remarcado.
La negativa de la RAE a dar por válida la expresión "violencia de género" se remonta al año 2014, cuando la Academia insistía en que era preferia el uso de la expresión "violencia doméstica". En su momento, la RAE aseguró que "para designar la condición orgánica, biológica, por la cual los seres vivos son masculinos o femeninos, debe emplearse el término sexo: Las personas de sexo femenino adoptaban una conducta diferente. Es decir, las palabras tienen género (y no sexo), mientras que los seres vivos tienen sexo (y no género). En español no existe tradición de uso de la palabra género como sinónimo de sexo".
