El Pleno Extraordinario del Ayuntamiento de Alcobendas ha aprobado por unanimidad sancionar con 250.000 euros a una sociedad vinculada al futbolista del Real Madrid Sergio Ramos por una tala de encinas centenarias en su propiedad.
Fuentes municipales han informado de que la multa ha sido impuesta a la entidad Aguileña de Inversiones Sociedad Anónima por infracción de la Ley 8/2005 de protección y fomento del arbolado urbano en la zona de La Moraleja.
En el Pleno Extraordinario de este viernes se ha aprobado con el apoyo de todos los grupos la sanción de 250.000 euros y la obligación de la empresa de plantar el triple de árboles en el lugar que mande el Consistorio.
Estas mismas fuentes explican que la cifra de árboles talados son entre 50 y 90 ejemplares entre los que hay pinos, chopos y encinas centenarias.
No obstante, la empresa sancionada podría presentar un recurso a esta sanción por la vía administrativa.
