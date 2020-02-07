Estás leyendo: Reanudan la búsqueda de los dos desaparecidos en Zaldibar

Las labores de búsqueda se han suspendido de madrugada por la aparición de amianto pero se han reanudado este mediodía. También se están realizando tareas de desescombro.

Imagen aérea de la autopista AP8 (Bilbao-Sebastián), cortada tras el desprendimiento de una ladera. EFE/Osakidetza
bilbao

Actualizado:

efe

La búsqueda de las dos personas desaparecidas este jueves en el derrumbe de un vertedero sobre la autopista AP8, a su paso por el municipio de Zaldibar (Bizkaia), se ha reanudado sobre las 15:00 horas de la tarde de este viernes, por parte de los equipos de rescate y del personal de una empresa especializada en el tratamiento de residuos de amianto, según ha informado el Gobierno Vasco.

Las labores de búsqueda se han suspendido esta madrugada por la aparición de amianto y hasta que se garantizaran las condiciones de seguridad de ertzainas, bomberos y técnicos de emergencia que trabajan sobre el terreno.

Una vez que se ha instruido a este personal y se le ha dotado del material "adecuado", se ha reiniciado la búsqueda así como las tareas de desescombro.

Según ha explicado el viceconsejero de Seguridad, Josu Zubiaga, las dotaciones de bomberos y ertzainas "marcarán" en qué espacios excavar -un trabajo que será "manual" por indicación de los geólogos, según ha precisado- y esta tarea concreta de excavación la llevarán a cabo los trabajadores de la empresa especializada.

En este contexto, Zubiaga ha explicado que los operarios trabajaron este jueves "deben pasar una revisión médica y evaluación para comprobar que no han sufrido contaminación de amianto durante el tiempo que han estado en contacto con el material".

