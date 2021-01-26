Estás leyendo: La reapertura del Pazo de Meirás se aplaza por las restricciones sanitarias

La Delegación del Gobierno en Galicia ha explicado que "el nivel de alerta máximo decretado por la Xunta aconseja la modificación de la fecha anunciada de apertura".

Fachada del Pazo de Meirás.
Fachada del Pazo de Meirás. EFE

europa press

La reapertura del Pazo de Meirás, prevista para el día 30 de enero, inicialmente, solo en los exteriores, ha quedado en suspenso siguiendo las recomendaciones sanitarias ante la evolución de la pandemia de la covid-19, según informa la Delegación del Gobierno en Galicia.

"El nivel de alerta máximo decretado por la Xunta de Galicia y con efectos a partir del miércoles, aconseja la modificación de la fecha anunciada de apertura", indica. Así, recuerda que las nuevas medidas aprobadas incluyen el cierre de museos, bibliotecas y recintos de carácter cultural, además del endurecimiento de las restricciones de carácter social.

"La suma de ambas y la responsabilidad del Gobierno de España de ofrecer una visita segura y a toda la ciudadanía sientan las bases de esta decisión", añade. Desde la Delegación del Gobierno en Galicia se reitera que esta medida es temporal, "en tanto en cuanto la evolución de la pandemia y de las normas sanitarias asociadas a ella no indiquen lo contrario".

Por tanto, añade, se mantiene la decisión abrir inicialmente los jardines y el exterior antes que la parte interior de los edificios, "y siempre con seguridad y con las medidas que apunten las autoridades sanitarias". En cuanto a la nueva fecha prevista, precisa que se determinará una vez finalice el periodo de alerta máxima decretado por la Xunta y en función de las nuevas disposiciones que establezca la Administración autonómica al respecto.

