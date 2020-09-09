Estás leyendo: El Govern balear confina cuatro barrios de Palma de Mallorca

Rebrotes coronavirus El Govern balear confina cuatro barrios de Palma de Mallorca

Patricia Gómez, la consellera de Salud y Consumo y el alcalde, José Hila, destacan "la alta densidad de población", una causa que influye en la transmisión de la enfermedad.

11/05/2020- . Un hombre toma una cerveza en un bar de Palma de Mallorca, en una imagen de archivo. / REUTERS - ENRIQUE CALVO
Un hombre toma una cerveza en un bar de Palma de Mallorca, en una imagen de archivo. / REUTERS - ENRIQUE CALVO

EUROPA PRESS

La Conselleria de Salud y Consumo de las Islas Baleares ha informado este miércoles de la restricción de la movilidad en cuatro barrios de Palma, Son Gotleu, Can Capes, Soledat Nord y Son Canals, con el objetivo de frenar el aumento de contagios por covid-19. Así lo ha anunciado la consellera de Salud y Consumo, Patricia Gómez, en una rueda de prensa en la que ha estado acompañada por el alcalde de Palma, José Hila.

Tanto Gómez como Hila han destacado "la alta densidad de población", una causa que influye en la transmisión de la enfermedad. Pese a la restricción de la movilidad, la consellera ha especificado no afectará a quienes se tengan que desplazar para asistir al centro sociosanitario, al trabajo o los centros docentes y educativos.

Los casi 23.000 residentes confinados, que representan el 5% de la población de la ciudad de Palma de Mallorca solo podrán salir y entrar de las zonas en cuarentena por razones de fuerza mayor desde el viernes a partir de las 22.00 horas.

