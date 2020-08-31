Estás leyendo: La covid-19 puede borrar los avances de décadas en el cuidado de la salud, alerta la OMS

Público
Público

Reconstrucción coronavirus La covid-19 puede borrar los avances de décadas en el cuidado de la salud, alerta la OMS

El organismo con sede en Ginebra ha advertido que, desde el inicio de la pandemia, los servicios de diagnóstico y tratamiento de cáncer se han visto afectados en un 55%, y los de planificación familiar en un 68%.

El director general de la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. | EFE
El director general de la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. | EFE

Ginebra

Actualizado:

Emma Farge (Reuters)

Más del 90% de los países han visto los servicios de salud ordinarios interrumpidos por la pandemia de covid-19, lo que pone a los avances en la atención médica logrados durante décadas en riesgo de desaparecer en un corto período, mostró una encuesta de la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS).

El organismo con sede en Ginebra ha advertido con frecuencia sobre otros programas vitales que se han visto afectados por la pandemia y ha enviado consejos de mitigación a los países, pero la encuesta arrojó los primeros datos de la OMS hasta ahora sobre la escala de las interrupciones.

"El impacto de la pandemia de covid-19 en los servicios de salud esenciales es una fuente de gran preocupación", dijo el organismo un informe sobre el estudio. "Los principales avances en salud logrados en las últimas dos décadas pueden desaparecer en un corto período de tiempo (...)".

La encuesta incluye respuestas de mayo a julio de más de 100 países. Entre los servicios más afectados se encuentran las inmunizaciones de rutina (70%), la planificación familiar (68%) y el diagnóstico y tratamiento del cáncer (55%), mientras que los servicios de emergencia se vieron perturbados en casi una cuarta parte de los países que respondieron.

La región del Mediterráneo oriental, que incluye Afganistán, Siria y Yemen, fue la más afectada, seguida de las regiones de África y el sudeste asiático, mostró. América no formó parte de la encuesta.

Desde que se identificaron por primera vez los casos de covid-19 en diciembre del año pasado, se cree que el virus ha causado la muerte de casi 850.000 personas, según el último recuento. 

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público