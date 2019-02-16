Un médico y una enfermera para atender a los pacientes a partir de las seis y media de la tarde. Un proyecto piloto que ya se ha extendido a catorce centros médicos de la Comunidad de Madrid, que justifica que el 80% de las citas se piden por las mañanas, informa laSexta.
Los sindicatos, en cambio, calculan que a partir de las 19 horas acuden unas 15.000 personas.
Los vecinos ya han protestado por la medida y en Vallecas han apedreado un ambulatorio. Ya hay recogidas, según la cadena televisiva, unas diez mil firmas en contra de la iniciativa de la Salud pública madrileña.
Piden al Defensor del Pueblo que pare la reducción
Los sindicatos CCOO y UGT, la Asociación para la Defensa de la Sanidad Pública, la Confederación de Asociaciones de Consumidores y Usuarios de la Comunidad de Madrid CECU Madrid y Facua Madrid registraron el miércoles un escrito en el Defensor del Pueblo para solicitar a esta institución que adopte las actuaciones pertinentes para paralizar la reducción horaria en los centros de Atención Primaria.
Para los firmantes, "las políticas de los sucesivos gobiernos del PP en Madrid avanzan hacia el deterioro y desmantelamiento de la Atención Primaria, una vez que se paralizó su intento de privatización".
Como efectos de la reducción horaria, señalan más demoras en la citaciones a la población, quiebra en la continuidad de la atención, más urgencias en los centros de salud y en los hospitales, reducción de las plantillas de Atención Primaria en el medio plazo y "más privatización y desigualdad, al verse obligados, quienes cuenten con recursos económicos, a buscar la atención de sus problemas de salud en el sector privado".
