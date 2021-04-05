Madrid
La Fundación PorCausa presentará el próximo miércoles, 7 de abril, la revista ‘Baynana’, el primer medio en España creado por personas refugiadas.
La presentación comenzará a las 11 horas y se emitirá en streaming por el canal de YouTube de la fundación. Baynana es un nuevo medio digital en árabe y español creado por un grupo de periodistas sirios refugiados en España. Desde el inicio ha contado con el apoyo de la Fundación PorCausa.
El objetivo de esta revista es, por un lado ofrecer contenidos de calidad y utilidad a la comunidad arabófona que reside en España en su lengua materna, y por otro, abordar temas, en español y en árabe, que sirvan para tender puentes entre la comunidad migrante y refugiada y el conjunto de la sociedad española.
A través de entrevistas, reportajes, análisis y artículos ‘Baynana’ quiere mostrar otra cara de la migración y contar sus historias en primera persona.
