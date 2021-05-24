Estás leyendo: Regantes y agricultores se concentran con sus vehículos en Madrid contra los recortes del trasvase Tajo-Segura

Público
Público

Trasvase Tajo-Segura Regantes y agricultores se concentran con sus vehículos en Madrid contra los recortes del trasvase Tajo-Segura

La manifestación convocada para este lunes por el Sindicato Central de Regantes del Acueducto Tajo-Segura comienza en Ifema y recorre las vías principales de la capital de España para concluir en Nuevos Ministerios.

Varias decenas de regantes y agricultores procedentes de Alicante, Almería y Murcia se concentran este lunes a las puertas del Ministerio para la Transición Ecológica y el Reto Demográfico (Miteco) en Madrid para exigir que no se reduzca la llegada de agu
Varias decenas de regantes y agricultores procedentes de Alicante, Almería y Murcia se concentran este lunes a las puertas del Ministerio para la Transición Ecológica y el Reto Demográfico (Miteco) en Madrid para exigir que no se reduzca la llegada de agua procedente del Tajo al Segura. Juan Carlos Hidalgo / EFE

Madrid

Actualizado:

Varias decenas de regantes y agricultores procedentes de Alicante, Almería y Murcia se han concentrado esta mañana a las puertas del Ministerio para la Transición Ecológica y el Reto Demográfico (Miteco) en Madrid para exigir que no se reduzca la llegada de agua procedente del Tajo al Levante español.

Al grupo de concentrados apostados ante la sede del Ministerio se espera que se una a lo largo de la mañana una columna motorizada de manifestantes que ha salido desde los recintos feriales de Ifema, donde han realizado una cacerolada contra los recortes al trasvase Tajo-Segura propuestos por el Ministerio para la Transición Ecológica.

Está previsto que el presidente de la Región de Murcia, Fernando López Miras, se una a la manifestación, convocada por el Sindicato Central de Regantes del Acueducto Tajo-Segura (SCRATS) y el Círculo por el Agua, para prestar su apoyo a los regantes del Levante en un nuevo episodio de la denominada "guerra del agua" que parte de un escenario en el que se prevé que la escasez hídrica se agravará con el cambio climático.

Más noticias

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público