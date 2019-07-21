Público
Registran seis seísmos en ocho horas en Murcia

El primer indicio de actividad tuvo lugar en Cehegín y el temblor se notó en pedanías altas de Lorca. 

Zonas en las que se han registrado los epicentros de los terremotos. / IGN

Un total de seis seísmos se han contabilizado en el Nororeste de Murcia entre las 23 horas y las 5 horas de la madrugada de este domingo. El primer indicio de actividad tuvo lugar en Cehegín, con una magnitud de 2,1 grados en la escala de Richter, además de una profundidad de tres kilómetros. El temblor se notó en pedanías altas de Lorca aunque no hay daños registrados según recoge el medio local La opinión de Murcia. 

El segundo de los terremotos se registró en Bullas, fue más intenso que el primero y generó varias réplicas. Pasada la media noche, sobre las 00.48 horas según el IGN, Bullas volvió a temblar, alcanzando también los tres grados en la escala Rither y llegando a una profundidad de 4 kilómetros. 

El último de los movimientos registrados fue el más leve de todos. Alcanzaba una magnitud de 1'7 grados y se registró a una profundidad de cinco kilómetros. Caravaca de la Cruz también ha sido el epicentro de un temblor, que se registró a las 05.56 horas, pero ha sido también leve y poco profundo.

A pesar de la intensa actividad sísmica durante la noche, no se ha producido ningún daño material ni personal como consecuencia de los seísmos.  

