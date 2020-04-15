Estás leyendo: El Registro Civil de Barcelona dejó de inscribir defunciones durante dos semanas al estar saturado

Público
Público

Emergencia del coronavirus El Registro Civil de Barcelona dejó de  inscribir defunciones durante dos semanas al estar saturado

Entre el 23 de marzo y el 4 de abril llegó a haber hasta un 101% más de inscripciones por defunción con respecto al mismo periodo del año anterior.

Ataúdes
Un operario de la empresa Ataúdes Galicia, situada en Piñor (Ourense), trabaja en la fabricación de un féretro. (BRAIS LORENZO | EFE)

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

barcelona

Actualizado:

europa press

El Registro Civil de Barcelona no inscribió ninguna defunción en la quincena del 23 de marzo al 4 de abril, durante la pandemia de coronavirus, al estar saturado y porque los servicios mínimos no daban abasto.

Durante el mismo periodo, las cifras en toda Catalunya señalan que, durante esas fechas, hubo un 37% más de inscripciones durante la primera semana al compararlo con los mismos días de 2019, y la segunda semana aumentaron un 101%, según recoge el acta de la reunión del martes de la comisión de seguimiento del coronavirus del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC).

El informe sobre los datos señala "los consiguientes perjuicios para los ciudadanos" de esta situación, y el TSJC reitera la necesidad de poder usar medios telemáticos para hacer las inscripciones pendientes.

El lunes pasado, se advirtió en la misma comisión de que, a pesar del aumento en los servicios mínimos en el Registro Civil de Barcelona, seguían siendo insuficientes, por lo que solo se estaban haciendo expediciones de libros de familia y licencias de entierro, mientras que quedaban pendientes las inscripciones de nacimiento y defunción.

Ante la situación, la comisión avisó de que podía "producir en el tiempo un colapso" y que las inscripciones no se hicieran en el plazo reglamentario, por lo que ya estimó necesario implantar medios telemáticos.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú