barcelonaActualizado:
El Registro Civil de Barcelona no inscribió ninguna defunción en la quincena del 23 de marzo al 4 de abril, durante la pandemia de coronavirus, al estar saturado y porque los servicios mínimos no daban abasto.
Durante el mismo periodo, las cifras en toda Catalunya señalan que, durante esas fechas, hubo un 37% más de inscripciones durante la primera semana al compararlo con los mismos días de 2019, y la segunda semana aumentaron un 101%, según recoge el acta de la reunión del martes de la comisión de seguimiento del coronavirus del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC).
El informe sobre los datos señala "los consiguientes perjuicios para los ciudadanos" de esta situación, y el TSJC reitera la necesidad de poder usar medios telemáticos para hacer las inscripciones pendientes.
El lunes pasado, se advirtió en la misma comisión de que, a pesar del aumento en los servicios mínimos en el Registro Civil de Barcelona, seguían siendo insuficientes, por lo que solo se estaban haciendo expediciones de libros de familia y licencias de entierro, mientras que quedaban pendientes las inscripciones de nacimiento y defunción.
Ante la situación, la comisión avisó de que podía "producir en el tiempo un colapso" y que las inscripciones no se hicieran en el plazo reglamentario, por lo que ya estimó necesario implantar medios telemáticos.
