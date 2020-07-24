ginebraActualizado:
Un experto en derechos humanos de la ONU, Olivier de Schutter, pidió este viernes a los alcaldes de los municipios de España donde se cultiva la fresa "mejorar las deplorables condiciones" en las que viven los temporeros en los barrios aledaños donde hubo incendios que los han dejado a la intemperie.
Olivier de Schutter afirmó que una acción en su favor es urgente porque se corre el riesgo de que "la gente muera".
De Schutter, de nacionalidad alemana y que es el relator de la ONU sobre la extrema pobreza y los derechos humanos, denunció tres incendios que tuvieron lugar en la última semana en asentamientos informales de los municipios de Lepe y Lucena del Puerto, en la provincia de Huelva.
Esos incidentes destruyeron "la única opción de alojamiento para los trabajadores estacionales cuando llegan a España. Los gobiernos locales han ignorado hasta ahora a las más de 170 personas que se han quedado a la intemperie", lamentó el relator.
De Schutter, quien cumple su mandato de forma independiente y cuyos comentarios no reflejan una posición oficial de la organización, agregó que algunos temporeros han perdido sus papeles y pertenencias, y por ello son los que están en peor situación.
"Estos incidentes ponen de manifiesto la urgente necesidad de regularizar las condiciones de trabajo de los trabajadores migrantes y, por tanto, de garantizar unas condiciones de trabajo y de vivienda decentes", sostuvo.
De Schutter acogió con satisfacción las investigaciones en curso del Defensor del Pueblo de España, después de los incendios de la semana pasada, por considerar que esta institución "está dando visibilidad a un problema humanitario desatendido y a una situación que necesita ser resuelta".
