Rescatados 125 migrantes de tres pateras en el mar de Alborán

Según han informado fuentes de Salvamento Marítimo, poco después de las diez de la mañana una ONG alertó sobre la posible salida de varias pateras desde la zona norte de Marruecos.

Salvamento Marítimo rescata a decenas de personas de una patera en el estrecho de Gibraltar. / EFE

Salvamento Marítimo ha rescatado hoy a 125 inmigrantes que viajaban en tres pateras por el mar de Alborán hacia las costas españolas. Según han informado fuentes de Salvamento Marítimo, poco después de las diez de la mañana una ONG alertó sobre la posible salida de varias pateras desde la zona norte de Marruecos.

Tras este aviso, se dirigieron al mar de Alborán dos embarcaciones de Salvamento, la Salvamar Spica y la Guardamar Calíope, así como el avión Cóndor 4 del Frontex, que posteriormente fue relevado por el Sasemar 101.

El Cóndor 4 localizó en primer lugar una patera con 56 personas -47 varones, 8 mujeres y un bebé-, que fueron rescatadas por la Salvamar Spica.

Posteriormente, la misma aeronave localizó una segunda patera con 35 personas -29 varones, 5 mujeres y un bebé-, que también fueron recogidas por la Salvamar Spica. La embarcación de Salvamento Marítimo se dirige con los inmigrantes al puerto de Almería.

Por otra parte, la Guardamar Caliope ha rescatado en torno a las 16:55 horas de una tercera patera a 34 inmigrantes, entre los que hay cuatro mujeres y una niña, y los traslada al puerto de Málaga.

Los inmigrantes se encuentran aparentemente en buen estado de salud y en el puerto de la capital malagueña ya han sido avisadas las autoridades y la Cruz Roja para prestarles atención.

