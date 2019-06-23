Público
Rescatan a 280 personas de ocho pateras durante este fin de semana en Andalucía

La embarcaciones  navegaban por aguas del Estrecho de Gibraltar y del Mar de Alborán.

Foto: Cristian Calvo (Europa Press)

Foto: Cristian Calvo (Europa Press)

Unas 280 personas han sido rescatadas de ocho pateras en las que navegaban por aguas del Estrecho de Gibraltar y del Mar de Alborán durante este sábado y domingo, según los datos de Salvamento Marítimo.

Así, los operarios de Salvamento Marítimo han rescatado este domingo a 137 personas, entre ellas tres bebés, que iban a bordo de cuatro pateras por el mar de Alborán. Un total de 62 migrantes han puesto ya rumbo a Motril (Granada), donde llegarán sobre las 21,00 horas de este domingo. Por su parte, los 75 migrantes restantes permanecen en la embarcación que los ha auxiliado ante la posible localización de otra barcaza.

Con anterioridad, este sábado fueron auxiliadas 143 personas de cuatro pateras. De ellas, 53 fueron rescatadas en aguas del Estrecho y las 90 personas restantes, entre ellas varias mujeres embarazadas, en el Mar de Alborán.

