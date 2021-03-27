El barco Open Arms rescató hoy una embarcación en peligro, que llevaba a bordo 38 personas, después de dos días a la deriva en el Mediterráneo Central, informó la ONG española.

"Acaba de finalizar el rescate de una nave en dificultad con 38 personas a bordo, incluidas 7 mujeres y 14 niños, dos de ellos muy pequeños. Continuamos", escribió en redes sociales la ONG, cuyo fundador, Oscar Camps, precisó en Twitter que los rescatados llevaban "dos días a la deriva".

El servicio telefónico puesto a disposición de los migrantes en el mar, conocido como Alarm Phone, había alertado esta mañana de que un barco con una treintena de personas se encontraba en peligro cerca de la isla de Malta y necesitaban ser rescatados de manera urgente.

Según la línea telefónica, las autoridades maltesas e italianas no habían respondido a sus llamamientos de auxilio: "Informamos a todas las autoridades con la posición GPS, pero Malta no contesta al teléfono e Italia no se hace responsable. La embarcación tiene una fuga y la gente está entrando en pánico. ¡No dejéis que se ahoguen!", tuiteó.

Italia y Malta mantienen que sus puertos no son seguros para la entrada de migrantes rescatados en el Mediterráneo como consecuencia de la crisis del coronavirus.

Las autoridades italianas obligan a los migrantes salvados a los que autorizan la entrada en el país a que pasen dos semanas de cuarentena preventiva a bordo de una embarcación italiana antes de pisar tierra y ser reubicados en centros de acogida.

122 personas, en grave peligro frente a las costas de Libia

Poco después, Alarm Phone alertó de otra embarcación con 122 personas que se encuentran en grave peligro frente a las costas de Libia, en el Mediterráneo Central. "Recibimos una llamada de otro barco con 122 personas. Están en grave peligro frente a la costa de #Libia. Dicen que algunos están muriendo, se necesita ayuda urgente", aseguró Alarm Phone en sus redes sociales.

Agregó que habían informado a todas las autoridades de la situación y que les habían remitido la localización de la nave, sin que por el momento hayan obtenido una respuesta.