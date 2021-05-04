Madrid
El Gobierno ha vuelto a ampliar hasta el 25 de mayo las restricciones a los vuelos procedentes de Brasil y Sudáfrica, con lo que solo podrán aterrizar en los aeropuertos españoles aeronaves procedentes de estos países ocupadas por españoles o residentes.
Así lo ha informado este martes en la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros la portavoz del Ejecutivo, María Jesús Montero, que ha explicado que estas limitaciones, tomadas para evitar la propagación de los contagios por la covid-19, se podrían levantar antes de su fecha de finalización en función de la evolución de la pandemia.
La medida entrará en vigor a las 00.00 horas del 11 de mayo, cuando concluye la actual prórroga, y estará vigente hasta las 00.00 del día 25 del mismo mes.
Montero también ha recordado las limitaciones aplicadas a los vuelos con India y ha subrayado que aunque España no tiene conexiones directas los viajeros procedentes de ese país tendrán que presentar una pcr negativa a su llegada a los aeropuertos españoles, así como cumplir cuarentena obligatoria.
Sobre la posibilidad de viajar a Portugal, después de que este país abriera sus fronteras con España el pasado 1 de mayo, la vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, ha manifestado que "si estás confinado no te puedes mover y si puedes salir puedes cruzar la frontera".
Calvo ha subrayado que "hay una regla básica que funciona bien: uno tiene que cumplir las normas del lugar en el que está" y ha explicado que hasta el pasado sábado "había una doble barrera con Portugal y ahora una o ninguna".
Además, ha apostado por "aplicar la lógica del sentido común para que cada quien sepamos, hasta que se termine el estado de alarma y después, la situación concreta del territorio que cada ciudadano ocupa".
