madridActualizado:
Las carreteras madrileñas registraban cuatro kilómetros de atascos a las 14.45 horas de este viernes en la A-4, carretera de Andalucía, sentido Córdoba, y otros dos kilómetros en la M-40 hacia la A-3, autovía de Valencia, según datos de la Dirección General de Tráfico (DGT). A esas horas, el Gobierno aún no había decretado el estado de alarma.
Concretamente, había retenciones, nivel amarillo de circulación, entre los kilómetros 17 a 19, a la altura de la localidad de Pinto. En la M-40, la congestión se daba a esa hora entre los kilómetros 10 y 12 hacia la A-3, y del 29 al 30,5 hacia la A-5.
Por su parte, en la capital el tráfico es fluido en la mayoría de las calles, debido a la situación de crisis sanitaria por el coronavirus, igual o incluso inferior al de un fin de semana. El Centro de Movilidad del Ayuntamiento de Madrid también ha pedido a través de los redes sociales a los vecinos que permanezcan en casa para evitar la propagación de la enfermedad.
