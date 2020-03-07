LogroñoActualizado:
La Policía Nacional ha detenido en Logroño a un hombre de 63 años como presunto autor de una agresión sexual a una joven jugadora de fútbol, ha informado la Delegación del Gobierno en La Rioja.
Los hechos que han llevado a esta detención se habrían producido antes del encuentro de la competición territorial de fútbol femenino que iban a disputar esta tarde en la capital riojana los equipos de la Sociedad Deportiva Logroñés y La Calzada, de Santo Domingo.
Según ha confirmado a EFE el presidente de la Sociedad Deportiva Logroñes, Eduardo Guerra, la jugadora de su club, de unos veinte años, ha acudido a las instalaciones donde se iba a jugar el partido, los campos de Prado Viejo en Logroño, y ha relatado a sus compañeras lo que le había ocurrido.
En ese momento el entrenador del equipo ha conminado a la jugadora a acudir a la Jefatura Superior de Policía de La Rioja, que se encuentra a apenas cien metros de estas instalaciones.
El club ha comunicado a su rival y al árbitro lo sucedido "y hay que agradecer que ni el equipo ni la Federación han puesto ninguna pega para suspender el partido y ya se buscará una nueva fecha" porque "las compañeras de la chica estaban muy afectadas", ha relatado Guerra. Tras escuchar a la joven se ha producido la detención, en las inmediaciones de las instalaciones deportivas.
