Banksy Roban un grafiti de Banksy a las puertas del Centro Pompidou de París

La obra fue concebida como un homenaje a las manifestaciones estudiantiles de mayo de 1968 en la capital francesa.

El Banksy robado a las puertas del Pompidou. / CENTRE POMPIDOU

Un grafiti del célebre artista callejero Banksy pintado en 2018 junto al parisiense Centro Pompidou fue robado el pasado fin de semana, según informó este martes el museo.

La obra figuraba en el dorso de la señal que indica la entrada al aparcamiento del Pompidou, en pleno centro de la capital francesa, y al poco de su aparición, el 25 de junio de 2018, fue protegido por el museo con una placa plástica.

Banksy, que reivindicó la obra al día siguiente a través de su cuenta de Instagram, representó su célebre rata con un pañuelo cubriéndole la cara y con un lapicero o una bomba entre las manos.

El Pompidou lamentó en un comunicado el robo, que situó en la noche del sábado al domingo pasado, al tiempo que expresó su confianza en que las imágenes de vídeovigilancia del museo puedan contribuir a "identificar a los autores" y esclarecer las circunstancias del mismo. 

El museo aseguró que ha presentado una denuncia por "robo y destrucción" en su perímetro. Recordó que la obra fue concebida por Banksy como un homenaje a las manifestaciones estudiantiles de mayo de 1968, de las que el año pasado se cumplía el medio siglo. En su texto de reivindicación, el artista de Bristol indicó: "Cincuenta años después de las revueltas de 1968 en París. La cuna del arte del estarcido".

El Pompidou, dedicado al arte contemporáneo, recordó que el grafiti figura entre sus centros de interés, como pone de manifiesto la obra encargada a los artistas Lek & Sowat, procedentes de esa disciplina, en el marco de la remodelación del centro. París contiene una decena de obras callejeras del célebre artista británico nacido en 1974.

