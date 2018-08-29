El humorista Rober Bodegas ha retirado un vídeo de un monólogo sobre gitanos tras recibir "más de 400 amenazas de muerte". La Sociedad Gitana Española ha presentado una denuncia al entender que en sus monólogos "pretende hablar de las costumbres culturales históricas del pueblo gitano y lo parodia haciendo uso de un lenguaje más que soez y sobre todo ofensivo, pues es un ataque directo a las costumbres históricas más arraigadas". Por su parte, el ministro de Ciencia, Innovación y Universidades, Pedro Duque, ha asegurado que ve "aberrante" que se amenace a cómicos por "hacer un par de bromas". Pero ¿tú qué opinas? Participa en nuestra encuesta.
