La Policía Nacional ha detenido este miércoles en Barcelona por un delito de odio y otro de lesiones al presunto agresor de la mujer que retiraba lazos amarillos en la vía pública, según ha confirmado este cuerpo policial en su cuenta de Twitter.
Lidia, la mujer que supuestamente fue agredida tras quitar símbolos independentistas en compañía de sus hijos en Barcelona, presentó este martes una denuncia contra su presunto agresor por un delito de lesiones con agravante de motivación ideológica, según informaron fuentes de la Policía Nacional.
Lidia fue presuntamente agredida el pasado sábado, día 25, en el parque de la Ciutadella de Barcelona, donde se encontraba junto a su marido y sus tres hijos, por un hombre que les recriminó que lanzaran al suelo lazos amarillos colgados en una de las vallas del recinto.
Los Mossos d'Esquadra abrieron diligencias del suceso después de que unos agentes fueran requeridos para acudir al lugar por una pelea y allí identificaron y tomaron las primeras declaraciones a los protagonistas del suceso, a los que informaron de que deberían interponer denuncia.
Precisamente, el hombre que supuestamente agredió e insultó a la mujer formalizó este martes la denuncia contra Lidia, a la que acusa de haberle agredido primero.
El hombre niega que la trifulca tuviera un móvil político y sostiene que lo que hizo fue reprochar a la pareja, que iba con sus hijos, que tiraran lazos al suelo, ensuciando la vía pública.
