El presidente Donald Trump ha advertido de posibles actos de violencia de la izquierda contra los líderes religiosos y conservadores de Estados Unidos si los republicanos pierden el control de ambas cámaras del Congreso en las legislativas de noviembre.
Trump hizo estas declaraciones en la Casa Blanca ante pastores evangélicos, a los que alertó de que si los demócratas logran controlar el Congreso darán marcha atrás a lo que él ha hecho a favor de los cristianos conservadores, de acuerdo con grabaciones obtenidas por los medios.
"Acabarán con todo inmediatamente", dijo Trump en aparente referencia a los demócratas, según esas grabaciones, que consiguieron el diario The New York Times y las cadenas televisivas CNN y NBC News.
"Terminarán con todo lo que hemos hecho, y lo harán rápida y violentamente. Habrá violencia. Los 'antifa' (grupos de izquierda radical) y algunos de estos grupos son gente violenta", añadió el presidente estadounidense.
El mandatario opinó que "el nivel de odio y de ira" de algunos en su contra "es increíble", y pidió a los líderes evangélicos que convenzan a sus congregaciones de que voten por los republicanos en noviembre.
"Un referendo sobre su religión"
"Estas elecciones del 6 de noviembre son un referendo no solo sobre mí, también son un referendo sobre su religión, un referendo sobre la libertad de expresión y la Primera Enmienda" de la Constitución estadounidense, que protege esas libertades, señaló Trump.
"Ustedes tienen que, espero, salir ahí fuera y conseguir que la gente nos apoye. Si no lo hacen, eso será el principio del final de todo lo que han conseguido", subrayó.
"Les pido que salgan y se aseguren de que toda su gente vota. Porque si no lo hacen, tendremos dos años muy miserables y, francamente, muy duros, porque entonces solo quedará una elección (la presidencial de 2020) para perder todo lo que tenemos", agregó.
Los comicios de noviembre en EEUU servirán para renovar los 435 asientos de la Cámara de Representantes y un tercio de los 100 miembros del Senado, y se conocen popularmente como elecciones "de medio mandato" ("midterm"), porque tradicionalmente suponen un plebiscito sobre el presidente en el cargo.
Trump presumió también de la orden ejecutiva que firmó el año pasado y que relajaba los límites a la actividad política de las Iglesias, al pedir a su Gobierno que no actuara contra los grupos religiosos exentos de impuestos que decidieran expresar su apoyo a candidatos políticos o participar en actividades partidistas.
"Ya no están silenciados", recordó Trump a los pastores.
