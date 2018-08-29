Público
Público

Maltrato animal Más de 122.500 personas reclaman la suspensión de las becerradas en San Sebastián de los Reyes (Madrid)

Organizaciones animalistas comenzaron una recogida de firmas en la plataforma Change.org en la que definen la celebración como "un cruel y agonizante espectáculo de sufrimiento y dolor para estos indefensos animales".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
28/08/2018.- Astados de la ganadería Passanha durante el primero de los seis encierros de San Sebastián de los Reyes que se ha saldado con dos heridos leves, uno por caído y otro por un puntazo por asta de toro, tras una carrera que ha durado 1 minuto y 4

Astados de la ganadería Passanha durante el primero de los seis encierros de San Sebastián de los Reyes. EFE/Luca Piergiovanni

Una recogida de firmas en la plataforma Change.org, que ya ha recabado 122.528 apoyos, solicita al Ayuntamiento de San Sebastián de los Reyes, en la Comunidad de Madrid, que suspenda las becerradas previstas para este miércoles.

La organización independiente de San Sebastián de los Reyes y Alcobendas Animalistas Sanse comenzó está petición el pasado 1 de julio. En ella se define la celebración como "un cruel y agonizante espectáculo de sufrimiento y dolor para estos indefensos animales, que deberían vivir en libertad en sus entornos naturales protegidos".

Por ello, solicitan tanto al Ayuntamiento como a "todos los grupos políticos presentes que hagan cuanto esté en su mano para evitar esta becerrada". Igualmente, apuntan a que los becerros tienen entre uno y dos años de vida y se le ha "separado de sus madres no habiendo sido aún destetados y que apenas coordinan bien sus movimientos".

Del mismo modo, critican que el espectáculo esté "amenizado por cuadrillas de payasos que inculcan la falta de ética y la ausencia de valores de respeto hacia los animales al público infantil, con recortes y engaños".

En este sentido, mencionan que a estas becerradas acuden niños menores de edad, incumpliendo las recomendaciones del Comité de los Derechos de los Niños de la ONU acerca de la prohibición de la participación de niños y adolescentes menores de 18 años en estos espectáculos como espectadores.

Etiquetas