Una mujer de 31 años y nacionalidad marroquí ha sido detenida por la Policía en Estepona (Málaga) por haber forzado supuestamente a su hija de dieciséis años a contraer matrimonio con un hombre doce años mayor que ella en Marruecos.
La investigación se inició a raíz de la denuncia de la menor, que se dirigió a la comisaría para informar de que sus padres la habían forzado a casarse con un hombre en la localidad de Kenitra (Marruecos), según ha informado hoy la Policía en un comunicado.
Los padres de la joven habrían llegado a un pacto económico con un hombre de 28 años para que contrajera matrimonio con su hija e incluso habrían sobornado a alguna autoridad local para la consumación de la boda.
De vuelta a España tras la boda y ante su negativa a regresar a Marruecos para participar en los festejos por el casamiento, la menor recibió reproches de sus progenitores, que incluso la amenazaron con dejarla en su país de origen sin documentación e impedir que siguiese sus estudios en España.
Las pesquisas realizadas por los agentes han posibilitado la detención de la madre de la menor, que ha sido arrestada por su presunta implicación en los delitos de coacciones y contra los derechos y deberes familiares.
La investigada ha sido oída en declaración y puesta en libertad con cargos. Por su parte, la adolescente se encuentra en un centro de protección de menores.
