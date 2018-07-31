El Gobierno doblará el dinero destinado a la prevención y lucha contra la violencia machista que recibirán los Ayuntamientos. Si este año se han destinado los 20 millones estipulados en el pacto de Estado contra este tipo de violencias, el año que viene esta cifra se elevará a los 40 millones. Así lo ha anunciado la vicepresidenta del Gobierno y ministra de Igualdad, tras la reunión de la Conferencia Sectorial de Igualdad en la que participaron los representantes de las comunidades autónomas.
Otro de los acuerdos clave alcanzados en dicha reunión es la modificación de forma urgente del artículo del Código Civil que regula las visitas y custodias de los menores. Calvo recordó que el Estado ha sido condenado recientemente a pagar 600.000 euros a Ángela González en concepto de indemnización por los fallos cometidos por nuestro país en la protección de su hija.
La vicepresidenta ha destacado el ambiente de cordialidad y entendimiento en el que se ha producido la reunión, "lo que es muy reconfortante a nivel político". Se ha tratado de un verdadero "cierre de filas" del Estado "para trabajar cada día más en firme contra los asesinatos y a favor de trabajar por los menores", afirmó Calvo.
Ha añadido que se ha trabajado en la flexibilidad de las políticas de gasto para asegurar de que todos los fondos destinados a la lucha contra la violencia machista, "hasta el último céntimo" sea gastado antes de que acabe este año. Calvo recordó que el pacto de Estado contra la violencia de género se aprobó en el Congreso 23 de septiembre del año pasado, pero que, a pesare de que todos los grupos parlamentarios solicitaron la habilitación de un gasto excepcional para ponerlo en marcha, el gobierno anterior no lo cumplió. Por ello, el corto tiempo que resta entre agosto y diciembre obligan a un gasto "eficiente y responsable" por parte de los distintos actores.
