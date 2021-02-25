Estás leyendo: El Consejo de Informativos de TVE, decepcionado con la renovación en RTVE

El organismo señala que durante tres años ha venido defendiendo la modalidad de concurso público para resolver la gobernabilidad de la radiotelevisión pública con el objetivo fundamental de garantizar su independencia de los intereses partidistas.

El Consejo de Informativos de Televisión Española ha acogido "con profunda decepción" el proceso de renovación del Consejo de Administración de RTVE tras el acuerdo al que han llegado el PSOE y PP.

En un comunicado, el Consejo de Informativos señala que durante tres años ha venido defendiendo la modalidad de concurso público para resolver la gobernabilidad de la radiotelevisión pública con el objetivo fundamental de garantizar su independencia de los intereses partidistas.

"Lamentablemente, el concurso fue desactivado y los partidos han optado, una vez más, por un método de designación de consejeros y consejeras basado en la cuota política y no en el mérito, capacidad, trayectoria y proyecto de cada uno de ellos", añade el texto.

Pese a ello, desean "sabiduría y acierto" a los nuevos consejeros pero evidencian su escepticismo sobre la capacidad del nuevo Consejo de Administración "de poder soltar amarras con todos los partidos y procurar un contexto de verdadera independencia para todos los profesionales que trabajan en RTVE".

"La corporación pública -añaden- merece un proyecto de futuro y un Consejo de Administración que reme, unido, en su ejecución".

