madrid
La Ruta del Vino Sierra de Francia (Salamanca), que actualmente cuenta con más de 70 asociados, 22 ayuntamientos y nueve colaboradores, ha presentado este martes en la Cámara de Comercio de Salamanca su Plataforma de Comercialización de Experiencias Enoturísticas Sostenibles.
Tras recibir en 2020 el Premio concedido por Acevin al Mejor Destino Enoturístico Responsable y Sostenible, seleccionado entre las Rutas del Vino de España, la iniciativa salmantina ha dado "un paso adelante" con la creación de una plataforma de comercialización de sus productos y experiencias, "un proyecto que impulsará el enoturismo vinculado al ecoturismo".
Según los responsables de la iniciativa, los interesados podrán adquirir y reservar en esta plataforma un total de 56 "experiencias enoturísticas sostenibles", desglosadas en siete categorías, y planicar así su viaje entre una oferta de actividades para "disfrutar tanto si vienen en pareja como en familia o con amigos".
De esta forma, podrán acercarse a catas y degustaciones, rutas en bicicleta BTT, "talleres vivenciales" y "todo tipo de actividades de naturaleza, familiares y VIPs", así como paquetes enoturísticos con el alojamiento incluido para pasar dos noches y tres días "sin preocupaciones"
