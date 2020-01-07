Farmaindustria, la Asociación Empresarial de la Industria Farmacéutica en España, ha anunciado que este mes de enero pagará 121 millones de euros al Estado porque el gasto en fármacos creció en 2019 por encima del Producto Interior Bruto (PIB).
Este pago es a cuenta de la liquidación final, pendiente del cierre definitivo, del convenio firmado en 2016 entre el Gobierno y la patronal farmaceútica en virtud del cual, las compañías farmacéuticas que venden medicamentos originales no genéricos ni biosimilares se comprometen a realizar devoluciones si el gasto público en estos fármacos crece por encima de lo que lo hiciera el Producto Interior Bruto (PIB) en términos reales, como sucedió por primera vez hace dos años.
El convenio firmado por Farmaindustria y el Gobierno "dota a la Administración de un eficaz mecanismo de control presupuestario y contribuye a crear un marco de estabilidad, certidumbre y confianza para esta industria, esencial para impulsar la I+D de nuevos medicamentos que requiere elevadas inversiones en el medio y largo plazo y reforzar el papel de España como uno de los países de Europa con mejores condiciones para desarrollar proyectos de investigación clínica", destacó la patronal farmacéutica en una nota.
La semana pasada la junta directiva de Farmaindustria aprobó negociar un nuevo convenio para 2020, decisión pendiente de ratificación por la Asamblea de la Asociación. Gobierno y Farmaindustria se han dado seis meses para la firma del nuevo Convenio, para lo cual se prorrogará transitoriamente el vigente en 2019.
