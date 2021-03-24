Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
Salvamento Marítimo ha movilizado este miércoles un avión para intentar encontrar al este de Fuerteventura a una lancha neumática con unos 50 inmigrantes a bordo que han pedido ayuda urgente por teléfono, porque aseguran que se están hundiendo.
Según ha confirmado una portavoz de este servicio público, ha sido enviado a la zona el Sasemar 103, tras recibir un aviso del colectivo Caminando Fronteras.
La portavoz de esta ONG, Helena Maleno, ha explicado a Efe que los ocupantes de la neumática les han telefoneado muy asustados, porque la lancha se estaba desfondando.
"¡Vamos a morir ahogadas si no llega un rescate urgente!", gritan a nuestro teléfono más de cincuenta personas. Su patera se hunde en estos momentos en la ruta de Islas Canarias. Hay cuatro bebés a bordo. #SOS— Helena Maleno Garzón (@HelenaMaleno) March 24, 2021
Los datos que tienen sobre las personas que van a bordo indican que, entre los 50 ocupantes, hay diez mujeres y cuatro menores.
Al parecer, el grupo había salido hacia Canarias desde las costas de Tarfaya (Marruecos) sobre las 3.00 de esta madrugada.
