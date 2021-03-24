Estás leyendo: Salvamento busca en Canarias una embarcación en riesgo de hundirse con cuatro niños a bordo

Salvamento Marítimo ha movilizado este miércoles un avión para intentar encontrar al este de Fuerteventura a una lancha neumática con unos 50 inmigrantes a bordo que han pedido ayuda urgente por teléfono. 

Migrantes llegados aal puerto de Arguineguín (Gran Canaria) tras ser localizado en un cayuco 22 kilómetros al sur de la isla el pasado fin de semana. Ángel Medina G. / EFE

Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

Salvamento Marítimo ha movilizado este miércoles un avión para intentar encontrar al este de Fuerteventura a una lancha neumática con unos 50 inmigrantes a bordo que han pedido ayuda urgente por teléfono, porque aseguran que se están hundiendo.

Según ha confirmado una portavoz de este servicio público, ha sido enviado a la zona el Sasemar 103, tras recibir un aviso del colectivo Caminando Fronteras.

La portavoz de esta ONG, Helena Maleno, ha explicado a Efe que los ocupantes de la neumática les han telefoneado muy asustados, porque la lancha se estaba desfondando.

Los datos que tienen sobre las personas que van a bordo indican que, entre los 50 ocupantes, hay diez mujeres y cuatro menores.

Al parecer, el grupo había salido hacia Canarias desde las costas de Tarfaya (Marruecos) sobre las 3.00 de esta madrugada.

