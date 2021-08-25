Estás leyendo: Salvamento Maritimo busca a una decena de migrantes que naufragaron esta noche cerca de Lanzarote

Salvamento Maritimo busca a una decena de migrantes que naufragaron esta noche cerca de Lanzarote

La patera fue encontrada semihundida y a su alrededor había 28 personas en el agua que consiguieron rescatar.

Ejercicio de Salvamento Marítimo en A Coruña (2019)
Ejercicio de Salvamento Marítimo en A Coruña (2019). Salvamento Marítimo

las palmas de gran canaria

Dos embarcaciones y un helicóptero de Salvamento Marítimo buscan a 12 kilómetros al este de Lanzarote a entre 10 y 11 migrantes de origen magrebí que han desaparecido esta noche al naufragar su patera poco antes de que llegara a ellos una embarcación de rescate, según han informado fuentes del 112 y del consorcio de emergencias de la isla.

El primer barco en intervenir, el Salvamar Al Nair, se encontró la patera semihundida sobre la 1.20 horas al acudir a comprobar un eco de radar, y consiguió rescatar a 28 personas que ya estaban en el agua -24 varones, 2 mujeres y 2 menores-. De estos 28 rescatados, cuatro fueron trasladados al hospital con hipotermia moderada, entre ellos un niño de unos 14 años. Los 24 restantes presentan buen estado de salud en general y permanecen en el muelle de La Cebolla.

Los supervivientes del naufragio han contado a Cruz Roja y a los servicios de emergencia que habían salido desde la localidad de Safi (Marruecos) hace seis días y que faltaban entre 10 y 11 compañeros, tres de ellos menores.

En el dispositivo de búsqueda, a 15 millas al suroeste de Arrecife, trabajan el buque Salvamar Al Nair, una lancha de emergencias y dos helicópteros, el Helimer 204 de Salvamento Marítimo y otro del grupo de rescate del Gobierno de Canarias. 

