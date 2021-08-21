Estás leyendo: Varias ONG denuncian un intento de devolución de 41 migrantes llegados a la Isla de Tierra

Entre los migrantes que se encuentran en las Islas Alhucemas hay 20 mujeres, tres de las cuales están embarazadas, y seis son menores de edad, concretamente dos bebés y cuatro niños de entre 8 y 15 años.

Archipiélago de las islas Alhucemas, España frente a las costas de Marruecos.
Archipiélago de las islas Alhucemas, España frente a las costas de Marruecos. De Hamzaben911 - Trabajo propio, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=40224775 / wikipedia

Varias ONG han denunciado públicamente a través de las redes sociales un supuesto intento de devolución de España a Marruecos de 41 migrantes que han llegado en las últimas horas a Isla de Tierra, territorio de soberanía nacional situado en el archipiélago de Alhucemas.

Una de las ONG que ha advertido de la situación es Caminando Fronteras, que ha asegurado que entre los 41 migrantes hay 20 mujeres, tres de las cuales están embarazadas, y seis son menores de edad, concretamente dos bebés y cuatro niños de entre 8 y 15 años.

Caminando Fronteras ha informado de que estas personas proceden de siete países diferentes: Bangladesh, Burkina Faso, Camerún, Costa de Marfil, Mali, República Democrática del Congo y Senegal.

Una de las activistas de Caminando Fronteras, Helena Maleno ha difundido un audio de personas que están en Isla de Tierra, concretamente mujeres que dicen que quieren pedir asilo en España y que les están instando a marcharse, pero dicen que no tienen adónde ir y que lo han perdido todo en sus países de origen.

Por su parte, Coordinadora de Barrios ha presentado una queja ante el Defensor del Pueblo, que le ha respondido informando de que ha iniciado actuaciones ante la Delegación del Gobierno en Melilla por este asunto.

