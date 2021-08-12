Madrid
Poco a poco se van conociendo más detalles del sumario judicial del asesinato de Samuel Luiz el pasado 3 de julio en A Coruña que ayudan a establecer lo que ocurrió aquella madrugada. La semana pasada ya trascendió que los tres jóvenes actualmente en prisión son acusados de un delito de asesinato. Hay una cuarta acusada, una mujer que está en libertad provisional, a la que se va acusar de encubrimiento. Este jueves, RTVE ha accedido al atestado policial y por este documento se ha conocido que Samuel Luiz y su amiga había discutido con sus agresores dos horas antes de la agresión mortal en el interior de la discoteca Andén, situada en el paseo marítimo de A Coruña.
Según esta información, Samuel y su amiga tuvieron un encontronazo con el grupo agresor en uno de los reservados de la discoteca. El portero de la discoteca tuvo que acudir para poner orden.
Hasta ahora se sabía que uno de los detenidos había lanzado un insulto homófobo a Samuel justo antes agredirlo, pero el sumario recoge también que pocas horas después del crimen, ese mismo agresor se reunió en un parque de A Coruña con un grupo de amigos ante los que repitió los insultos homófobos. "Puto maricón, si era un maricón de mierda", dijo según una testigo que no tiene nada que ver con el grupo agresor.
El sumario también establece que Samuel recibió más de 40 golpes, entre ellos un botellazo en la cabeza. Samuel presentaba derrames en el encéfalo, en el corazón y edemas en los pulmones.
