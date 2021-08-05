Estás leyendo: Los acusados del crimen de Samuel Luiz serán juzgados por un delito de asesinato

HOMOFOBIA

Los acusados del crimen de Samuel Luiz serán juzgados por un delito de asesinato

Han comparecido este jueves en el juzgado, donde han sido recibidos con gritos de "asesinos", para conocer la imputación.

Los tres varones mayores de edad encarcelados como presuntos autores de la agresión que acabó con la vida de Samuel Luiz han llegado esta mañana al edificio de los juzgados de A Coruña,
Uno de los tres varones mayores de edad encarcelados como presuntos autores de la agresión que acabó con la vida de Samuel Luiz, a su llegada este jueves al edificio de los juzgados de A Coruña. Cabalar / EFE

Los tres detenidos en prisión provisional por la muerte de Samuel Luiz han comparecido este jueves en los juzgados de A Coruña, donde la jueza les ha comunicado que serán juzgados por un delito de asesinato, según ha adelantado 'La Sexta'. La cuarta acusada, una joven también mayor de edad en libertad provisional, correrá la misma suerte y será procesada por encubrimiento en un delito de asesinato. 

Los cuatro han comparecido ante el juzgado para conocer el delito que les imputan por el crimen de Samuel. Serán juzgados por un jurado popular.

Todos ellos han sido recibidos entre gritos de "asesinos" por parte de amigos de la víctima, mientras que algunas jóvenes gritaban "inocente" a uno de ellos que salió a cara descubierta. Los chicos fueron trasladados en un furgón de la Guardia Civil desde la  cárcel de Teixeiro, donde cumplen prisión provisional por el crimen. 

