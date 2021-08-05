Los acusados del crimen de Samuel Luiz serán juzgados por un delito de asesinato

madrid
Los tres detenidos en prisión provisional por la muerte de Samuel Luiz han comparecido este jueves en los juzgados de A Coruña, donde la jueza les ha comunicado que serán juzgados por un delito de asesinato, según ha adelantado 'La Sexta'. La cuarta acusada, una joven también mayor de edad en libertad provisional, correrá la misma suerte y será procesada por encubrimiento en un delito de asesinato.
Los cuatro han comparecido ante el juzgado para conocer el delito que les imputan por el crimen de Samuel. Serán juzgados por un jurado popular.
Todos ellos han sido recibidos entre gritos de "asesinos" por parte de amigos de la víctima, mientras que algunas jóvenes gritaban "inocente" a uno de ellos que salió a cara descubierta. Los chicos fueron trasladados en un furgón de la Guardia Civil desde la cárcel de Teixeiro, donde cumplen prisión provisional por el crimen.
