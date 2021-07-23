Estás leyendo: Destrozan el altar de Samuel Luiz en A Coruña

Destrozan el altar de Samuel Luiz en A Coruña

El altar, que se encuentra en la acera donde el joven murió, fue vandalizado por la tarde.

Flores Samuel Luiz
Vista de las flores y los mensajes dejados en el lugar en el que fue asesinado Samuel Luiz, a 8 de julio de 2021. Cabalar / EFE

madrid

El altar improvisado de Samuel Luiz, el joven asesinado en A Coruña, lleva en la acera desde los días posteriores al hecho, hace ya más de un mes. Sin embargo, varios usuarios alertaron por redes sociales indignados que el pequeño rincón en recuerdo de Samuel había sido vandalizado.

Uno de los tuits que se ha viralizado contiene una fotografía en la que se observan las flores tiradas y machacadas en el número 2 de la Avenida de Buenos Aires. También las amigas de Samuel compartieron fotos en sus cuentas de Instagram en las que se observaban los artículos tirados.

No obstante, en torno a las 22.00 horas de este jueves el altar ya estaba colocado, aunque con menos objetos, y todavía se observaban marcas de cera de las velas tiradas y de flores aplastadas.

