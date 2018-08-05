Sánchez recuerda a Las Trece Rosas: "Seguís vivas en nuestra memoria"

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha recordado este domingo a "Las trece rosas" -13 jóvenes republicanas fusiladas hace 79 años- con un mensaje en las redes sociales en el que lista sus nombres junto a la frase "seguís vivas en nuestra memoria" y una fotografía.
Por medio de un tuit, Sánchez ha recordado a "Adelina, Ana, Blanca, Carmen, Dionisia, Elena, Joaquina, Julia, Luisa, Martina, Pilar, Victoria, Virtudes", miembros de las Juventudes Socialistas Unificadas (JSU) fusiladas en Madrid el 5 de agosto de 1939 junto al cementerio del Este por las tropas franquistas.
La vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, también ha dedicado un mensaje de "reconocimiento y homenaje" en el aniversario del asesinato.
Adelina, Ana, Blanca,Carmen, Dionisia, Elena, Joaquina, Julia, Luisa, Martina, Pilar, Victoria, Virtudes. Seguís vivas en nuestra memoria.— Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) 5 de agosto de 2018
#13Rosas pic.twitter.com/OJGdqSq7zS
Mi reconocimiento y homenaje a las #13Rosas cuando se cumplen 79 años de su asesinato por defender la democracia, la igualdad y la justicia social. Carmen Calvo.— Carmen Calvo (@carmencalvo_) 5 de agosto de 2018
El PSOE ha querido recordarlas por medio de Twitter con un mensaje que asegura que "Han pasado 79 años y no nos hemos olvidado de vosotras".
Izquierda Unida de Madrid les ha dedicado un mensaje en la misma red social que reproduce una frase extraída de una de las cartas que las jóvenes escribieron a sus familias horas antes de morir: "Que mi nombre no se borre de la historia".
🌹Han pasado 79 años y no nos hemos olvidado de vosotras. #13rosashttps://t.co/3BVR23NpM8 pic.twitter.com/soE78DlFzK— PSOE (@PSOE) 5 de agosto de 2018
"Y no lo hará", asegura el tuit de IU, que recuerda el acto de recuerdo que se celebra hoy junto al cementerio.
Poema de Ángeles García Madrid, compañera de prisión de las #13RosasRojas “Trece ideas con un solo desvelo.Trece arpegios vencidos… Trece penas…¡Trece flores, tronchadas, en el suelo!” 🌹 pic.twitter.com/Gtizhg4I6Q— IU Memoria🔻 (@IUMemoria) 5 de agosto de 2018
