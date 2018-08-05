Público
Sánchez recuerda a Las Trece Rosas: "Seguís vivas en nuestra memoria"

Sánchez ha recordado a "Adelina, Ana, Blanca, Carmen, Dionisia, Elena, Joaquina, Julia, Luisa, Martina, Pilar, Victoria, Virtudes", miembros de las Juventudes Socialistas Unificadas (JSU) fusiladas en Madrid el 5 de agosto de 1939

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, en el Congreso de los Diputados. EFE/Archivo

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha recordado este domingo a "Las trece rosas" -13 jóvenes republicanas fusiladas hace 79 años- con un mensaje en las redes sociales en el que lista sus nombres junto a la frase "seguís vivas en nuestra memoria" y una fotografía.

Por medio de un tuit, Sánchez ha recordado a "Adelina, Ana, Blanca, Carmen, Dionisia, Elena, Joaquina, Julia, Luisa, Martina, Pilar, Victoria, Virtudes", miembros de las Juventudes Socialistas Unificadas (JSU) fusiladas en Madrid el 5 de agosto de 1939 junto al cementerio del Este por las tropas franquistas.

La vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, también ha dedicado un mensaje de "reconocimiento y homenaje" en el aniversario del asesinato.

El PSOE ha querido recordarlas por medio de Twitter con un mensaje que asegura que "Han pasado 79 años y no nos hemos olvidado de vosotras".

Izquierda Unida de Madrid les ha dedicado un mensaje en la misma red social que reproduce una frase extraída de una de las cartas que las jóvenes escribieron a sus familias horas antes de morir: "Que mi nombre no se borre de la historia".

"Y no lo hará", asegura el tuit de IU, que recuerda el acto de recuerdo que se celebra hoy junto al cementerio.

