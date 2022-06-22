Sanidad descarta que el caso de Toledo sea cólera

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha precisado esta tarde que no se considera un caso de cólera el de la menor atendida por un problema gastrointestinal en un centro sanitario de la Comunidad de Madrid que identificó la bacteria. El departamento de Carolina Darias precisa que "el agente patógeno de este caso es 'Vibrio Cholerae' no toxigénico y, por tanto, no se considera un caso de cólera, sino de una gastroenteritis por 'vibrio'".

