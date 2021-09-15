Sanidad estudia poner en marcha programas de cribados de cáncer de pulmón

madrid
La ministra de Sanidad, Carolina Darias, ha avanzado este miércoles que su Ministerio estudia la posibilidad de poner en marcha programas de cribado de cáncer de pulmón, de mano de la evidencia científica.
En una nota de prensa, Sanidad ha informado de que, según datos de la Sociedad Española de Oncología Médica, sólo en 2021 se han diagnosticado en España más de 29.000 casos de cáncer de pulmón. Según Darias, cada 20 minutos fallece en España una persona por cáncer de pulmón, algo que sucede porque el 80% de los casos se diagnostica tarde.
Darias, que ha hecho estas consideraciones en la entrega de los premios a la investigación e innovación de la Lung Ambition Alliance, ha recordado la importancia que la detección precoz del cáncer tiene en la nueva Estrategia en Cáncer del Sistema Nacional de Salud, aprobada en el Consejo Interterritorial del pasado mes de marzo.
Y mientras esta evaluación llega para la puesta en marcha de programas de cribado, Darias ha señalado que desde el Ministerio se trabaja en la promoción de estilos de vida saludables y políticas de desahabituación tabáquica, un aspecto "clave" en la lucha contra el cáncer de pulmón.
